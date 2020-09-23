LANGHORNE BOROUGH >> Top Knotch Salon celebrated its grand opening on Sunday at 108 East Maple Avenue just a few doors down from the Langhorne Borough Hall.
Brother and sister, Briana and Joe Amato, who grew up here working at their dad, Joe’s business, the Sandwich Club, opened the salon on August 11 following a complete renovation of the downtown space.
“This is a big day,” said Briana. “We’ve put all of our heart and soul into this so it’s a very big day for us. Our number one goal now is to make this salon the best possible. We look forward to meeting new people and meeting all their beauty needs.”
The full service, four station salon offers complete haircutting, styling, coloring, treatments and extensions, waxing, cosmetic and esthetic services and carries an extensive selection of eco-friendly products including Wella, Aluram, Monat, BB, the Joy of CBD, Babe hair extensions, Magic Sleek and Oligo professional.
“We’re going to take our time to make sure everyone leaves happy,” promises Joe. “We also put the emphasis on being eco-friendly and organic.”
Opening amid a pandemic has had its challenges, but Briana and Joe are meeting and exceeding all safety guidelines, including taking vtemperatures at the door, extensive sanitizing and social distancing.
“The pandemic actually brought about all this,” said Briana, adding that it forced both siblings to move home and reevaluate their lives after losing their jobs due to the pandemic. “Because our father owns this building it was a tremendous opportunity for us to move in and build our entrepreneurial skills in the way our parents did.”
Joe, who attended Holy Ghost Prep, graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Film and Video Production. He was working for an events company that had to close their doors back in March due to the global pandemic.
Briana, who attended Council Rock High School South, is a Rutgers University graduate with a degree in Communication and Digital Media. She had been temporarily furloughed from her marketing career with Ann Inc. due to the pandemic, as well.
“While we were both unemployed, we decided to team up and take on this new venture together and start a business,” said Joe. “We were given a unique opportunity to open this hair salon in the same location where our mother, Rose, owned and operated ‘The Nail Club’ for almost nine years, from 2003-2012.”
Briana is helping to oversee day-to-day operations, whether it’s managing appointments, snapping photos for social media pages, or helping with the overall decor of the space. With her eye for detail and keeping the staff and clients smiling, she has her hand in a little bit of everything at Top Knotch Salon “where passion meets beauty.”
Always having a passion for all things beauty, she is now in process of becoming a licensed esthetician. She balances her time between a career in marketing and helping to build the brand for Top Knotch.
Joe and Briana have brought stylist, Tracy Wenda, on board to manage the hair styling side of the business. She has been in the industry for more than 13 years and is now the salon’s manager and industry expert.
Wenda has a passion for blonding, custom color blending and creative haircutting techniques. It is her top priority to maintain the integrity of her clients hair while helping them achieve their hair goals.
She is joined on the Top Notch staff by creative stylist Rachel McElvaney, master stylist Kelly Garvin and Cosmetics and Esthetics Artist Pam Fox.
Rachel is a professional stylist who craves creativity in all aspects of her work. She has been in the beauty industry for more than 10 years, specializing in both hair styling and as a nail technician.
She is passionate for balayage and painting all different shades, especially with dimensional highlighting/low-lighting and fantasy colors. Rachel loves working with blonde canvases and has extraordinary experience with color correcting.
Pam is an expert Make-Up Artist and Medical Esthetician of 30+ years. After receiving her license in medical esthetics, she worked for three top dermatologists, in addition to basing her cosmetic business in a full service salon. She performs a wide variety of services, specializing in bridal parties or any special occasion.
Pam offers her entire personal line of Pasha Cosmetics & Esthetics products and services at Top Knotch, including preliminary consultations, if needed. Her signature Make-up and Skincare Collection is gentle, allergy-free, and updated seasonally.
Joining the owners and staff in welcoming the new business to town were State Rep. Frank Farry, his wife, Langhorne Borough Councilwoman Kristen Farry and Mayor Joe Taylor.
“It’s always good to have a new business open in our beautiful downtown area. It’s also great because they are young entrepreneurs,” said State Rep. Frank Farry. “Their family has been involved in the community for a long time and have been very benevolent to the community, which we greatly appreciate. We wish them the best moving forward and much success.”
Top Knotch Salon hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Sunday and Monday.
For information or to make an appointment, email info@topknotchlanghorne.com or call 215-741-7041.For more information, visit TopKnotchLanghorne.com