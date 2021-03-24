NEWTOWN >> The warm spring-like day wasn’t the only welcoming sight at The Birches at Newtown. Residents and staff of the personal care and memory care community had something more exciting to celebrate.
On March 22, The Birches welcomed back family and friends into its building after halting indoor visitations 375 days ago in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It is truly a great day at The Birches,” Executive Director Kim Cahill Yannuzzi announced in exhilaration.
As colorful balloons were released by staff from the balcony, affixed to the railing was a banner that read, “Welcome Back! We’ve missed you!” The balloons gently floated over the small group of elated residents applauding below.
Along with cheers and the sound of a champagne cork popping, mixed senses of relief and excitement filled the lobby.
“We are hopeful for the future. Our reopening is just one step on our journey back to normalcy,” Cahill Yannuzzi said, smiling.
Residents and staff also enjoyed complimentary soft pretzels, hot dogs, and water ice to mark the momentous occasion.
