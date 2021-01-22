NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Current Constable and former Borough Councilman John S. Burke, 52, has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Newtown Borough in the upcoming 2021 elections.
“My wife and I are so fortunate to have lived in Newtown Borough for nearly a quarter of a century. We raised our children here, involved ourselves in local activities, and give our time to local civic groups working to make our community stronger,” Burke said. “Newtown Borough is the epitome of small-town America – a place where people put aside politics and partisan bickering to address issues that affect every resident. That is what I did as a Council member and Constable, and what I promise to do as Mayor.”
Burke and his wife, Marybeth, have lived in the community since 1997 and raised their two children here. Their daughter, Erin, graduated from Council Rock North and is today pursuing a degree in early education; their daughter, Bridget, is also a Council Rock North graduate who is pursuing her degree in communications.
Burke is well-known as an active community servant. He serves as a youth sports coach for St. Andrews Cross Country and Track & Field teams and has been a supporter of “Shop with A Cop” Newtown and the Lone Survivor Foundation.
Burke is also experienced in Newtown Borough’s local government. He served as a member of the Borough’s Environmental Advisory Committee and was elected in 2009 as a member of Borough Council. Following his service on Council, Borough residents elected his as Constable in 2015.
A manager with Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Burke will bring to the office of Mayor not just the experience of a proven and trusted public official and longtime resident, but of a private sector businessman who works every day to find the best solutions to real-world challenges.
“My goal as Mayor is simple: bring common sense to our local government and achieve positive results on every day issues ranging from improving our roads to providing for our police, firefighters and emergency responders, to ensuring our small businesses are able to survive and thrive,” Burke stated. “I know we can achieve great successes in our community if we all work as one for our community, and that is the effort I will lead as Mayor.”
