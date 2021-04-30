WASHINGTON CROSSING >> The Washington Crossing Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently recognized local students at its annual Youth Awards Ceremony held on April 17 via Zoom virtual meeting technology.
Two Eagle Scouts from Bucks County Council Troop 29, based in Newtown, received the DAR Community Service Award in recognition of their troop leadership and respective Eagle Scout projects.
Donovan Dolan, of Newtown, a senior at Council Rock High School North, was recognized for his Eagle project that mounted and stocked a Little Free Library next to the Yardley Borough Hall and Post Office.
Brandon Dorsey, of New Hope, a senior at Holy Ghost Preparatory School, was honored for his project that created a flower bed in the cemetery at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Newtown.
Several members of the Washington Crossing Junior American Citizens (JAC) Club were recognized for taking honors in the 2020-21 DAR Junior American Citizens Contest, themed “The 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower: Rise and Shine for New Opportunities in a New Land.”
Sarah Goodwin, a Holland resident and 11th-grader at Council Rock High School South, is the national winner in the 11th grade art/stamp design contest, taking first place from the Washington Crossing Chapter DAR, Pennsylvania State Society DAR, Eastern U.S. Division DAR, and National Society DAR.
Sabrina Adler, also from Holland, and in 11th grade at Council Rock South, took first place at chapter, state and division levels and received an honorable mention from the National Society DAR for her entry in the 11th grade creative expression/short story contest.
The Washington Crossing JAC chapter was the national winner in the mixed-age community service category for assisting the DAR chapter in a food collection drive. The children helped direct donors to a safe, socially distant drop-off point, unloaded food donations, helped to sort and package the donations, then reloaded them into cars for adults to deliver to the Bucks County Housing Group Food Pantry at Penndel. Nearly 400 pounds of food was collected and donated.
Participants included Sabrina Adler, Celeste Earle, Sarah Goodwin, Mason Patrizio, and Carson Viscusi, all from Council Rock South; James Goodwin and Ellie Viscusi, from Holland Middle School; and Griffin Bailey, from St. Ignatius of Antioch.
The Washington Crossing Chapter DAR actively seeks to recognize outstanding students from public and private high schools in the Council Rock, Pennsbury, Morrisville Borough, Bristol Borough, Bristol Township, Bensalem Township and Neshaminy school districts. In addition to giving awards, the DAR also offers scholarships and classroom grants. For more information: e-mail washingtoncrossingchapterdar@gmail.com.
