UPPER MAKEFIELD >> A capacity crowd turned out on Sunday afternoon to serenade General George Washington with a rousing chorus of “Happy Birthday.”
As smart phones rolled and wide-eyed kids watched, Washington, dressed in his striking blue and gold uniform, used a three foot long sword to slice through his red, white and blue birthday cake.
Borrowing from the immortal words of Thomas Paine and adjusting them to fit the occasion, Washington said, “These are the times that try men's souls: The summer soldierand the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands it now, deserves birthday cake.
“And since you stayed and are part of this birthday army, you will have your cake,” he continued.
Laughter and applause greeted his words inside the Visitors Center as the general, portrayed by John Godzieba, went on to thank everyone for being part of his 288th birthday celebration and especially the kids for an avalanche of birthday cards and letters.
And true to his word, a few moments later the soldiers joined Miss Bucks County Sarah Jayne Hughes of Fairless Hills and US Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick in handing out slices of birthday cake and bottles of water to the crowd.
“This is one of those celebrations at Washington Crossing Historic Park that’s amazing,” said Godzieba. “The crowd, the excitement and just the enjoyment of everybody here. And the immense amount of birthday cards that I received. This is a fantastic day.”
He added that Washington would have enjoyed the celebration. “He enjoyed a good party and this was one of them,” he said. “And I’m so glad so many people came out for this.”
The birthday party was organized and hosted by the Friends of Washington Crossing Historic Park and highlighted a free day of living history and children’s activities in the park that included musket firings and soldier drills, artillery demonstrations, Colonial craft and trade demonstrations, tours of the McConkey's Ferry Inn, fife and drum music, a history-themed scavenger hunt, Colonial games, crafts and an opportunity to dress-up like a Colonial or a Revolutionary soldier.
New Jersey author Jeff Finnegan, who has penned three books about America’s first President, also joined in the the festivities with a book signing.
Mark you calendars for these upcoming events at Washington Crossing Historic Park:
- Kiwanis Egg Hunt, April 6 at 10 am. Free.
- Wheat and Sheep Day, April 25 from 12 to 4 p.m. Admission fee.
- Spring Brewfest, May 2 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets required.
- Free concert on the riverbank, May 23 at 6 p.m.
- Memorial Day observation, May 24 beginning at 1 p.m.
- Free park tours and Colonial Field Day, July 3 at 10 a.m.
- Independence Day celebration, July 4 from 12 to 4 p.m. Admission fee.
- Rebels and Redcoats Classic Car Show, July 5 from 10 am to 2 pm. Free.
- Wine on the Waterfront, July 25 from 3 to 7 pm. Tickets required.