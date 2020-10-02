NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Police are looking for the juveniles responsible for vandalizing the historic Manor House in the Newtown Crossing development.
The incident occured October 1 around 7 p.m. at the 18th century, pre-Revolutionary war-era historic building located at York Street and Hidden Valley Lane.
Police said a witness reported the sound of glass breaking at the property and upon investigating encountered two juvenile females who were smashing several windows on the building, causing significant damage.
The witness was able to obtain some photos of the juvenile females and their bicycles before the juveniles fled the scene.
This incident is under investigation. Police are asking residents to review the photos and to call 215-579-1000 if you have any additional information that can help identify the juveniles.