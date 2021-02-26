UPPER MAKEFIELD >> Republican candidates for elective office in Upper Makefield Township are invited to interview with the elected Republican Committeepeople of the township for the purpose of seeking the endorsement of the committee for the primary election.
Candidates are being sought for township supervisor, Council Rock School Director, tax collector and Magisterial District Justice for the May 2021 primary election
The screening meeting will be held Wednesday, March 10 beginning at 6 p.m. at 777 Township Line Road, Suite 250, Yardley 19067. Interested candidates should contact committee chair Tim Duffy to schedule a time to appear: (215) 720-6206 or tjduff1966@gmail.com