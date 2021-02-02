UPPER MAKEFIELD >> As another winter storm pounded the East Coast this week, long time resident Upper Makefield resident and Children's Hospital neonatal intensive care physician, Dr. Janet Lioy, needed to find a way to get to work early the next morning. There was a lifesaving critical surgery she needed to assist with on a newborn baby being born at 8 a.m.
Remembering how helpful Upper Makefield Department of Public Works Superintendent, Bruce Scott, had been in the past, she called upon him again.
"As an Upper Makefield resident, I often let Bruce know when there are down signs and other road issue, and he has always been extremely helpful," said Dr. Lioy. "This time I really needed him to answer my request to plow my street so I could make the long trip to Children's Hospital. Low and behold, .the plow truck came down my street at 11 p.m.
"I was able to get to Children's Hospital and the baby had successful surgery," she said.
"I cannot express my gratitude to Bruce Scott and Mike Taylor for helping me during this powerful snow storm. It is a sign of the unity and neighborly concern that this township has for its residents."