UPPER MAKEFIELD >> The Upper Makefield Business Association (UMBA) has donated $2,500 to “Shop with a Cop” through the Upper Makefield Township Police Department.
Shop with a Cop is a national program that pairs local police officers with children who are facing life challenges, including a parent losing a job, tragedy, homelessness, military deployment, economic shortcomings, and other hardships.
More than 40 elementary and early middle school children from the Council Rock School District will go shopping with a police officer. Every single penny donated by businesses, families and individuals go directly to Shop with a Cop initiative. All participating officers volunteer their own time to support the program.
This is a special experience for the children and the police officers which is made possible by the Newtown Borough Police Department, Newtown Township Police Department, Upper Makefield Police departments and the help of Magisterial District Judge Michael W. Petrucci.
UMBA’s donation was accepted by Officer Crawford, Officer Raza of the Upper Makefield Township Police Department on behalf of Shop with a Cop.
Howard Nenner, President of UMBA, said, “2020 has been a tough year for everyone, but this year’s Shop with a Cop program enables us to help children in our community who may have had a particularly hard year."
He continued, “UMBA is excited to donate to this initiative, members of UMBA are all local business owners and/or members of the community and this is one of the many ways UMBA is able to give back to our community and local Council Rock students with the help of the police departments and Council Rock School Counsellors.”
The Upper Makefield Business Association is a non-profit, non-partisan association organized to stimulate interest in the development, promotion and public affairs of the township and to promote good will and well-being throughout the community.
Profits from fund raising is mainly used to award scholarships each year to students in the area. The association also make donations back to the community when a specific need arises.
For more information about the Upper Makefield Business Association, please visit www.uppermakefieldba.org