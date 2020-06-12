UPPER MAKEFIELD >> Officers from the Upper Makefield Township Police Department were dispatched to the area of Jonathan Way and Jericho Run Drive on June 10 at 5 p.m. for the report of a speeding and reckless driver.
The driver was reported by approximately five callers, all of which had a similar description of the vehicle and its driving habits. Witnesses told police that the driver was speeding in a residential neighborhood, almost struck another vehicle and caused several bicyclists and pedestrians to flee the street.
Officers responded to the area and located a witness, who advised officers of the registration plate of the vehicle. Officers quickly identified the address of the owner and responded to the residence.
When the officers arrived at the owner’s address, another witness was at the residence to prevent the vehicle from leaving the scene. The witness told police that the driver of the vehicle almost struck her vehicle as she was exiting her driveway.
Officers knocked on the door of the residence and no one answered.
Another officer spotted the juvenile male attempting to leave the residence on bicycle through the backyard area and towards the canal. The juvenile male was quickly stopped and questioned on his whereabouts that evening.
Officers soon confirmed that he was the driver of the vehicle and admitted that he did not have a driver’s license. He also admitted to damaging two mailboxes in the 1200 block of Taylorsville Road. Evidence was gathered at the scene that matched the vehicle in the area of the struck mailboxes.
The juvnile was taken into custody and transported to Police Headquarters.
"This subject was able to be quickly identified and apprehended due to the numerous reports and cooperation from our residents," said police. "Multiple residents waited for officers and identified the vehicle and the registration plate as well as the driver. Due to the awareness of the residents, the Upper Makefield Township Police were able prevent further incidents involving the driver and to maintain the safety of the community. We thank everyone that reported this incident and we encourage residents to report any suspicious or unlawful activity. With the cooperative relationship with the residents, we are able to maintain and enhance our commitment to community service and safety."