NEWTOWN >> Beginning on Sept. 7, students, staff members, and visitors to the Council Rock School District will be required to wear a mask under a statewide order issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on August 31.
Anyone attending, working, or visiting schools or other facilities will be required to wear a face-covering indoors or when riding in Council Rock vehicles, regardless of vaccination status
The only exception will be if an individual has been granted an exception consistent with Section 3 of the health department’s order.
Parents can request an exception by completing the CRSD Request for Medical Exception from Face Covering Requirement form and submitting it to their child’s principal. Click here for the form. All requests will be reviewed as soon as possible, with every attempt being made to review requests within 24 hours of receipt.
School resumes in the district on Thursday, September 9. District offices will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 7 and 8, during which time the form may be hand-delivered to the school’s office.