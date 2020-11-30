NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> On Friday, November 27 at approximately 2:54 p.m., Newtown Township Police responded to a report of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle during a car-jacking robbery at Chandler Hall, 99 Barclay Street.
It was subsequently reported that a white man and a white female forcibly took the victim’s vehicle and in the process of fleeing, struck the female victim and a male worker who had come to her aid during the robbery. The vehicle then fled the parking lot by driving over a grass area and adjoining sidewalk, then down a curb onto the roadway, which disabled a tire on the vehicle.
The stolen vehicle then fled to the nearby intersection of Summit Trace Road and Newtown Bypass where the suspects blocked in another vehicle, which was stopped at the traffic light. The male suspect attempted to gain entry and take the vehicle from the victim, but the victim was able to lock his doors and prevent the suspect from gaining access. The victim was then able to flee in his auto and escape from the scene.
The suspects then got back into the stolen auto and drove to the 500 block of White Swan Way in Middletown Township, where the suspects stopped the stolen vehicle, blocking the roadway.
A resident from White Swan Way saw the vehicle stopped with a disabled tire and stopped to offer assistance when the suspects forcibly searched the victim for valuables and took his vehicle and fled, abandoning the first stolen vehicle on White Swan Way.
Information on the suspects and the stolen vehicle was broadcasted across multiple Bucks County Police radio zones and Bensalem Township Police Officers observed the stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Route 1 into Philadelphia.
Bensalem Township Police, Philadelphia Police patrol and Tac-Air helicopter pursued the vehicle to the 1600 block of Orthodox Street in Philadelphia where the suspects struck several parked vehicles and an occupied civilian vehicle. They were then taken into custody.
The two victims from Chandler Hall were transported to St. Mary Medical Center and have since been discharged with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims from the attempted car-jacking at Summit Trace Road and the Newtown Bypass and the victim from the second car-jacking on White Swan Way were not injured.
Both suspects were transported back to Bucks County for arrest and after a joint investigation by Newtown Township and Middletown Township Police, 28-year-old Eric Meehan of Philadelphia and 31-year-old Ashley Young of Holland were charged with offenses including robbery of motor vehicle, robbery, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and criminal onspiracy.
They were arraigned by MDJ John Kelly and were remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $200,000 (10%) bail.