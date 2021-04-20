UPPER MAKEFIELD >> On April 5, Officers from the Upper Makefield Police Department were dispatched for a reckless driver travelling northbound on River Road and Washington Street in the Washington Crossing area of the township.
Police were notified by a caller that a tractor trailer carrying a forklift was weaving into the opposing lane of travel. Another caller stated that their unoccupied vehicle was struck on River Road near the initial call.
Officers searched for the vehicle throughout the township and located the tractor trailer on River Road near Barlow Ridge. A traffic stop was initiated and the truck was stopped on River Road near Lurgan Road.
Officers spoke with the driver, identified as Victor Noel Cruz from Mount Holly, New Jersey. Police said Cruz was extremely tired and confused when speaking with officers.
Police said when questioned about his driving, Cruz said he had been driving since 8 in the morning and his driving was ‘on point.’
Officers asked Cruz to exit the vehicle and to walk to a parking lot to speak in a safer area. Police saidCruz had a difficult time with comprehending what occurred when he was in control of his truck and trailer. And Cruz said on multiple occasions that he did not hit any vehicles as he was driving throughout the day.
As officers continued their investigation, the smell of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from Cruz. Field Sobriety Tests were administered and due to the totality of the tests, it was determined that Cruz was driving under the influence of alcohol and incapable of operating a vehicle in a safe manner.
As officers were attempting to locate a driver’s license and other paperwork for the truck and trailer, they discovered multiple empty beer cans and a few unopen cans inside the trailer.
When Cruz was questioned about the beer cans, he told police that they were left in the vehicle by another driver. Cruz was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and multiple other charges. He is awaiting court action at this time.