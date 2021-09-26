NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Newtown-based “A Love for Life” is taking reservations for its 2021 Oktoberfest Party-at-Home event to be held on Saturday, Oct. 2.
A donation of $120 is your ticket for two complete Oktoberfest dinners that will be delivered to your home with all the fixings for a Party at Home.
Last year, due to the pandemic, A Love for Life was forced to turn its annual in person Oktoberfest fundraiser from an in person to a take home event, but still managed to raise $10,000 due to generous sponsors and donors. Organizers had hoped to have the event in person this year, but with the recent rise in cases the decision was made to keep it a take home event.
Your take deductible donation will get you a Premium Bier; Bratwurst, Rolls and Mustard; sauerkraut; Kartoffelsalat; pretzels; Linzer Augen; Newtown Hardware House cookies; Groundswell Kaffee; custom etched A Love for Life pint glass and much more.
One hundred percent of the ticket price funds pancreatic cancer research at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.
For information or to order tickets, email christine@aloveforlife.us
A Love for Life is dedicated to funding pancreatic cancer research at Penn and improving outcomes for those who are facing this challenge now. Learn more about the organization at www.aloveforlife.us