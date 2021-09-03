NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Black-and-white-clad diners will fill a closed-down North State Street in Newtown Borough on Saturday, Sept. 25 for the 6th annual Newtown Black & White Dinner – a one-of-a-kind alfresco picnic held in the middle of the street. All proceeds from this event benefit the historic Newtown Theatre.
The event begins at 7 p.m. when diners arrive to find one long table draped in white linens stretching hundreds of feet down the street. Overhead market lights add to the ambiance. Upon arrival, diners can mingle, decorate their tables, and enjoy live jazz music. Dinner will begin at 8 p.m.
Attendees are asked to dress only in black and white (formal wear is not required) and bring everything they need for dinner under the stars, including food and optional black and white décor. Creativity will be rewarded with prizes for the Best Dressed Man and Woman, Best Dressed Group, Most Elegant Table, and Most Creative Table. The night will conclude with a social-media-worthy communal lighting of sparklers by the diners.
Throughout the evening, attendees can get a behind-the-scenes peek inside the historic theatre, which is currently undergoing a major internal renovation.
Cost to attend this event is $100 for two tickets, which are available at TheNewtownTheatre.com/blackandwhitedinner.