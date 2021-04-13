NEWTOWN >> It was like Christmas all over again at the Family Service Association’s Homeless Shelter in Levittown.
Thanks to a hugely successful collection drive, members of the newly- formed NextGen young professionals group delivered 450 pairs of socks, 150 towels and between 20 and 30 blankets to the shelter’s residents on April 8.
The collection drive was the inaugural service project of NextGen, which teamed up with the Newtown Rotary Club and the Council Rock North Interact Club to organize and promote the drive.
For the past month, collection bins in and around Newtown have been filling up with donations of brand new towels, blankets and socks. The bins were located at the Green Parrot, the First National Bank of Newtown on South State Street, Agasar Chiropractic Center, Keller Williams Newtown and at the American Insurance Agency on South State Street.
“This is amazing. When we first put out the boxes, I wasn’t expecting a lot. But we filled most of them half way, with the exception of the Green Parrot one, which was overflowing,” said NextGen leader Nathan Breece, a sales manager with American Insurance Agency in Newtown.
“We are extremely happy to provide this donation to the homeless shelter,” said Breece. “And we hope it makes a positive impact on their lives.”
To supplement the donation, the Newtown Rotary Club secured a district grant to fund the purchase of additional socks, blankets and towels for the shelter.
Breece and NextGen’s Stephanie Eubanks and Jen Salvatore made the trip to Levittown to deliver the donations. They were accompanied by Rotarians Paul Salvatore, Mick Petrucci, Rick Rogers and Kyle Davis.
“It’s a great first start for the NextGen guys,” said Rogers. “And the timing couldn’t be better for the homeless shelter. There’s a lull in giving right now so this is coming at a great time. It’s going to make a big difference for the families living here right now.”
NextGen chose the homeless shelter as its recipient after hearing a presentation at a Newtown Rotary Club meeting about the shelter and about Family Service Association, the nonprofit organization that operates the shelter.
“This is incredible,” said Family Services’ new CEO Julie Dees peering over a pile of socks, towels and blankets on a table set up in front of the shelter. “We were invited to participate in a Zoom meeting with them. And during that meeting we were asked what we needed and - tah dah - look at this. This community is just incredibly generous. Honestly, if we don’t have the things we need it’s for lack of asking. Whenever we put it out there the community responds.”
According to Murielle Kelly, the director of housing services for FSA, the donation will allow the shelter’s residents to “feel more at home” by providing them with a clean towel that they can call their own.
“Coming in with nothing else but your own personal belongings, you don’t have any towels, you don’t have wash clothes, how can you take a proper bath or shower?” said Kelly. “This allows our residents to feel somewhat normal in a situation that is very stressful.”
With COVID-19, the FSA has seen the number of people using the shelter increase, forcing it to add supplementary hotel rooms to handle the need.
“We typically have 75 residents every night. Since COVID we are now up in the 80s, 90s and 100s. And we have a wait list of people wanting to come in and that wait list can be 100,” said Kelly. “We have definitely seen an increase in kids coming in.”
Kelly added, “Without community groups like NextGen, the Newtown Rotary Club and the Council Rock Interact Club, we couldn’t do what we do. Community groups not only give, they also give their time.”
Every year, for example, Newtown Rotarians volunteer their time on Christmas Day to serve dinner at the homeless shelter. The project is organized by Rotarian Paul Salvatore as an extension of his Angel Tree project.
“If it wasn’t for them, who would do it?” asked Kelly. “Besides the Christmas dinner, there are other groups who adopt families. We also depend on the schools and community groups that organize food drives. It’s amazing to see how this community supports the shelter. Without them we can’t do what we do.”
Kelly said the shelter is always in need financial donations and food. It also needs volunteers to help at the shelter, whether it’s serving meals, putting dishes away and sorting and organizing.
NextGen Rotary is the area’s newest organization for young business professionals in the Newtown area between the ages of 21 and 35.
Sponsored by the Newtown Rotary Club, NextGen operates separately from the club with its own officers and events, but shares a common mission - service above self.
The idea is to cultivate the next generation of Rotarians with a schedule of happy hour and service events more suited to the lifestyle of the young professional.