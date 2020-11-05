NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> "A Love For Life" presents a free concert by Sweet Willie Davis on Friday, Nov. 6 beginning at 5 p.m. at Pickering Field, Jefferson Street and North Lincoln Avenue in Newtown Borough.
Sweet Willie Davis will present a COVID safe performance entitled, "It's Hip to be (in a) Square."
"We will paint big squares on the field and you can just wander over and listen to some music .... bring a lawn chair or a blanket and just wear your mask until you get to your spot."
Donations will be accepted in support of A Love for Life, which raises funds in support of pancreatic cancer research at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.