NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Police are investigating the theft of a unique piece of local history - a rectangular steel cap used to seal an old underground missile silo air vent.
A resident was walking her dog in the area of the old Nike missile base located on the Northampton Township Civic Center grounds (Rt.332) on August 25 when she noticed that one of the concrete shafts was missing its steel cap, exposing an approximately 20 foot deep hole leading to the underground silo.
The resident, who walks her dog there regularly, told police that she believes it could have disappeared within the last two weeks or so.
Upon further inspection, police said it appears that an unsuccessful attempt also was made to remove a second cap from the other silo.
The well worn missing cap measures approximately 45 by 35 inches and had yellow paint on it.
If anyone believes that they have come across this unique piece of scrap metal, contact Det. Stark at pstark@nhtwp.org or 215-322-6111.
The former Nike missile site was one of 12 former bases that once ringed the Philadelphia and the Southern New Jersey area. It was placed into service in 1956 with two type B magazines, 20 Ajax missiles and eight A type launchers. The base was never upgraded to the Hercules missile and it was decommissioned in 1961 along with six other sites. The signing of the SALT treaty in the early 1970s resulted in the decommissioning of all US Nike bases.