NEWTOWN >> Bring your paper clutter to The Birches at Newtown during a free, curbside Shred-it event on Saturday, July 18 from 8-11 a.m. at the senior living community. Traffic will enter at 70 Durham Road in Newtown and exit off Eagle Road.
To get rid of old documents and other sensitive paperwork, simply pull up to The Birches and pop your trunk! Our shred attendants will handle the rest. There is a limit of two boxes or bags per person.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and remain in your vehicle. For more information, please call 215-497-7400.
The Birches, Newtown, offers Personal Care and Memory Care in a unique retirement community. Residences are available on an affordable month-to-month lease with no buy-in fees. Resident services include meals, housekeeping, medication management, social events and transportation. For more information about The Birches, call 215-497-7400 or visit www.thebirchesatnewtown.com.