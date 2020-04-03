NEWTOWN >> The Birches at Newtown Personal Care and Memory Care is pleased to invite the public to attend a free ONLINE family caregiver’s support group meeting on Wednesday, April 15 from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Social distancing has a significant impact on family caregivers, especially with loved ones living with dementia. Join The Birches and moderator Jennifer FitzPatrick, MSW, LCSW-C, CSP, for an interactive program on how to create a new routine with your loved one. Also discussed will be what you can learn about dementia during this difficult time and your long-term caregiving strategy. Presentation includes a 15-minute Q & A session. Please call The Birches’ at 215-497-7400 to register and receive an access link.
Jennifer L. FitzPatrick, MSW, LCSW-C, CSP, is the founder of Jenerations Health Education Inc. and has over 20 years of experience in health care. FitzPatrick is currently an adjunct faculty member at Johns Hopkins University’s Odyssey Certificate on Aging program, as well as the author of “Cruising through Caregiving: Reducing the Stress of Caring for Your Loved One.” She is also frequently featured across national media outlets.
The Birches, Newtown, offers Personal Care and Memory Care in a unique retirement community. Residences are available on an affordable month-to-month lease with no buy-in fees. Resident services include meals, housekeeping, social events and transportation. For more information about The Birches, please call 215-497-7400, or visit www.thebirchesatnewtown.com.
###