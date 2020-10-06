NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown United Methodist Church was a busy place Saturday afternoon as volunteers from A Love For Life assembled Oktoberfest Celebrate-at-Home packages for distribution throughout the community.
Unable to celebrate its traditional Oktoberfest backyard gathering at the Scurlock home due to COVID-19, this year the Newtown-based nonprofit which supports pancreatic cancer research did the next best thing. They organized a Festival to Go.
“We were going to cancel like we have everything else, including our 5K, our dragon boat races, our karaoke Monday nights, our yoga, but then we thought we could actually do this by delivering it to peoples’ homes,” said organizer Christine Edmonds. “It’s not as much fun because we can’t be together, but it’s a lot of fun to have a package come to your house.”
And the best part, adds Edmonds, is that the fundraiser cleared more than $10,000 for the nonprofit thanks to generous donations from DiBruno Brothers, Warsteiner Beer, Philly Pretzel Factory in Richboro, Groundswell Design Group and the Newtown Hardware House.
The Festival To Go baskets were chock full of Oktoberfest goodies, including DiBruno Brothers bratwurst, containers of sauerkraut, Amorosa rolls, Austrian potato salad, DiBruno Brothers Beer & Gouda Cheese spread and crackers,
DiBruno Brothers nuts, a heart-shaped pretzel, German chocolate chip cookies, Linzer Augen cookies, Groundswell Cafe Coffee Beans & sweets and more.
And no Oktoberfest event would be complete without bottles of Warsteiner Oktoberfest beer.
Stopping by to pick up Festival To Go bags bound for Penn Medicine were Dr. Mark O’Hara and his wife, Holly.
“This is amazing,” O’Hara said of the Oktoberfest fundraiser. “We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them,” he said of A Love For Life, which in a typical year raises more than $100,000 for the Penn Medicine researchers.
“They are one of our biggest donors,” he said. “They’re incredible. They have seeded a lot of money to us, which has enabled us to fund clinical trials that we are hoping will make some differences.
“It’s a terrible disease that we really need to find a cure for,” he said. “The survival rate has improved, but it’s still not good enough for us. It’s a tricky disease, but I think there are a lot of good doctors at Penn and around the world looking at this cancer in different ways.”
A Love For Life donates every dollar raised from Oktoberfest and its other events and activities to fund the pancreatic cancer research taking place at the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.
“I don’t understand all the science behind what they are doing, but I love hearing about the improvements in the percentages of five year survival rates and I think that is great,” said Christine, who founded A Love For Life in 2012 in memory of her husband and others in the community who have died from pancreatic cancer.
“I can’t say enough about Penn and what they have been doing,” she continues. “All the work that we are doing obviously isn’t going to make a difference for those we have lost, but it will help for the future and the people who are struggling now. And when they Google they’ll see people are living longer with this terrible disease.”
When Christine lost her husband, Kevin, to pancreatic cancer just 18 months after he was diagnosed, she knew she wanted to do her part in helping to improve diagnosis and treatment.
“The people I loved and lost to pancreatic cancer inspired A Love for Life, but it is also a way to channel everyone's hopes that we can improve the outcomes for those struggling now,” Christine shares.
More than 56,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this year. Only nine out of 100 people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer today will be alive in five years, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. The average survival rate for stage four pancreatic cancer patients is six months.
“We want to help change that number,” said Edmonds. “And we are honored to be partnering with the Abramson Cancer Center at The University of Pennsylvania. One hundred percent of the money that we raise funds cutting edge research.”
Learn more about A Love For Life by visiting www.aloveforlife.us.