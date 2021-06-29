NEWTOWN >> Seventy students graduated from Saint Andrew Catholic School in Newtown on June 8. Twenty-three students won scholarships to 14 different high schools. The class of 2021 earned $694,660 in scholarships. “They all excelled in what could have been an impossible year and led the younger grades by example about how we can and did overcome so much,” said school president Nancy Matteo. “Congrats to each of them and we pray that they continue to shine in all that they do!”
Class of 2021 graduates from Saint Andrew School
The Amazing Class of 2021 graduates from Saint Andrew School
