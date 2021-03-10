NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> On March 3, Newtown Township Police were dispatched to the Ulta Beauty store for the report of a retail theft that occurred at about 4:30 p.m.
Two suspects left the store without purchasing any items, but their bag had looked full.
A review of the store's surveillance footage revealed that they had stolen multiple items, and an inventory confirmed that $686.88 worth of merchandise was missing.
Suspect No. 1: White or Hispanic female, heavyset, age: late twenties, long black hair, brown eyes, gray face mask, tattoo/earring on the left ear, black hooded sweatshirt, a black t-shirt underneath, black pants, white Addis sneakers, large black handbag.
Suspect No. 2: White or Hispanic male, medium build, age: late twenties, brown hair, white baseball cap, earrings in both ears/possibly gauged inserts, black hooded sweatshirt, a red t-shirt underneath, blue jeans, gray & white sneakers.
The suspects are possibly operating a black Nissan Altima.
If you recognize these people, contact police at 215-579-1000.