CHURCHVILLE >> Dr. Roy Rakszawski has announced his candidacy for election to the Council Rock Board of Directors, Region 6, which includes voting districts 4, 8, 13, and 18 in Northampton Township. Both Republicans and Democrats can vote for him in the primary election on May 18, 2021.
“With over 28 years of experience in public education, including eight as a superintendent, I want to give back to my community and serve the Council Rock School District," he said. "My professional background has provided me with knowledge and expertise in all areas of teaching and learning, including personnel, finance, and facilities. I am committed to working with the board and school community to provide the best possible educational experience for all students, while managing the district’s resources responsibly.”
Dr. Rakszawski has served as the Superintendent of Schools in the Edgewater Park Township School District since July of 2013. Before that, he was a middle school principal in the Mount Holly Township, New Jersey School District for six years and principal at Magnolia School for one year. Dr. Rakszawski transitioned to school leadership after teaching music in the Runnemede School District for 13 years.
A native of Churchville, Dr. Rakszawski lived in New Jersey for 20 years before moving back to his home town with his wife and three young children in 2009.
“It was the school district that brought me back," said Rakszawski. "From my student teaching experience at Council Rock High School in 1987, I knew this was a special place with a positive culture. I wanted my children to benefit from all that Council Rock has to offer.”
In the Edgewater Park Township School District, Dr. Rakszawski led a comprehensive strategic planning process that brought mixed stakeholder groups together to identify points of pride, create a shared vision, and develop ambitious goals to improve the district. The resulting plan brought facilities improvements that transformed the schools into modern, safe, and comfortable spaces that enhance teaching and learning.
Additionally, the strategic plan committees accomplished various other goals, including: a 1:1 Chromebook initiative, Google Apps implementation, increased collaboration with the community, a Growth Mindset initiative, and expanded special education programs that saved the district over $650,000.
Reflecting on the Strategic Planning process, Dr. Rakszawski said, “Schools are uniquely positioned to bring the community together. The collective mind is always more powerful than any individual. The strategic planning process presents a great opportunity to build trust and forge a clear, shared vision of the future of the schools and community.”
Dr. Rakszawski also led at the county level as president of the Burlington County Association of School Administrators (BCASA) from 2018 to 2020. During the COVID-19 crisis, Dr. Rakszawski expanded the role of BCASA President to work closely with county officials in the Departments of Health and Education to facilitate communication and collaboration while navigating pandemic-related challenges. As a result, the BCASA selected Dr. Rakszawski as the 2021 Burlington County Superintendent of the Year.
On his potential seat as a Council Rock Director, Rakszawski shared, “I’ve been fortunate to have had so many people help me along my journey as an educational leader. It’s time to pay it forward and serve this great school community.”