NEWTOWN >> The Newtown Business Association took its summer car show to the public early Sunday evening with a pandemic-friendly car parade through parts of Newtown Borough and Newtown Township.
Just before 5 p.m., five classes of cars rolled out of the parking lot at Council Rock High School North, motoring down State and Sycamore Streets and riding through parts of Newtown Crossing and Newtown Grant.
Pockets of socially-distanced onlookers gathered on street corners and in shady spots to cheer on the car parade as drivers revved their engines and took off when traffic signals turned green.
“They’re really cool,” said NBA President Bill Sheffer who was helping to oversee operations at the high school. “It’s a pretty good turn out for a very hot day,” he said of the number of vehicle owners joining the parade.
Due to COVID-19, the car parade was held in lieu of the NBA’s traditional static show held every July on historic State Street.
“We couldn’t have big crowds coming in close proximity so we decided to take the cars to the people,” said Sheffer. “We are disappointed we couldn’t do our traditional show, but you have to be flexible and adapt to these strange and unusual times. Nothing has been the same as it has been. You got to go with the flow.”
Prior to the parade, a panel of judges inspected each car in the parking lot of Council Rock North High School awarding Best in Show in five different categories - 1959 and earlier, 1960 to 1969, 1970 to 1979, 1980 to 1995 and Foreign.
Show chairman Gerry Couch joined Eric Scott Gold in recognizing the winners in each class with magnetic placards the owners could place on their cool rides for the parade.
In staying with the “Cruise Night” theme, the judges were specifically looking for cars that “look good cruising” and have other attributes, including best sounding music and pipes.
“This was a very hard choice,” said Couch, who fondly remembers the 1960s and cruising around Savanah, Georgia in his 1965 GTO. “I really enjoyed the music. I enjoyed the exhaust,” he said of the cars.
Rolling into this year’s winner’s circle are a 1932 Ford Roadster owned by Allen Haldeman of Newtown, a 1967 C-10 Chevrolet Pick-up owned by Robert Gilson, a 1974 Ford Bronco owned by Bill and Dana Aycock of Washington Crossing, a 1980 Chevrolet Z-28 owned by Tom Christie and Lisa Kruse and a 1994 Bugatti EB110SS owned by Steve Thorne.
The NBA will be donating the proceeds from registration fees to the Bucks County COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Crusin’ was popular back in the late 1950s and early 1960s when teens would show off their latest rides, pick up girls, drag race and drive around town, said Couch.
“You’d get your car all shined up. You’d go out there and try and impress the girls and meet the guys,” said Couch.
“It’s what you did on a Saturday night,” said Couch. “Everyone would go down to the Big Boy or whatever the local diner was, we would back into a spot and then when we came out of there we would drag race up and down the boulevard.”