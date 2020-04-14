MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> St. Clare Retail Pharmacy at St. Mary Medical Center now offers patients curbside pickup to assist with social distancing guidelines.
Patients wishing to use the curbside pickup service must call ahead to ensure prescriptions are ready to be picked up. Patients also must pay in advance over the phone using a credit card. When the prescription is ready to be picked up, a member of the pharmacy team will deliver it to the patient’s car at the pickup location outside the Franciscan Building entrance to the pharmacy.
“During these uncertain times, we are working to offer options that help patients feel safe, while still helping them receive the medical treatment they need,” said Henry Trumbo, clinical pharmacy manager at St. Mary Medical Center. “We are proud to offer this service and continue to help fulfill our patients’ and colleagues’ medication needs.”
For more information about the St. Clare Retail Pharmacy at St. Mary Medical Center, call 215.710.7427 or visit www.stmaryhealthcare.org/stclarepharmacy.