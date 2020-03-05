NEWTOWN >> Solstice, the new seasonally-driven restaurant concept by Captivate Hospitality Group, will open for its first dinner service in Newtown on Monday, March 9. The new-build 9,245 square-foot restaurant at the Village at Newtown Shopping Center, will offer thoughtfully prepared, hyper-seasonal menus using ingredients when they’re at their peak from the best available locations. Reservations can now be made directly through the restaurant’s website via SevenRooms here.
Based on the philosophy of fresh, craveable food, Solstice will be open daily for lunch, and dinner (closed for lunch on Saturdays) and will also serve a weekly Sunday brunch.
As every seasonal solstice or equinox approaches (ie: the first official day of spring, summer, fall and winter), Solstice will unveil an updated menu including dishes that are reflective of what’s in season. Within that quarterly period, Solstice will also launch an ingredient-specific 'Peak of Season' menu featuring one seasonal ingredient prepared and served in 3-4 different iterations. This special menu will only be available for a limited time while the ingredient is at its height of freshness and seasonality.
With more than 18 years of experience in food and beverage management in some of the northeast’s most exclusive dining establishments and hotels, Executive Chef Jason Audette will helm the kitchen at Solstice. Audette’s knowledge of producers and growers from around the country will assist him in continually developing inventive, exciting dishes that will inform diners about the cycle of seasonal ingredients.
Solstice will seat 165 inside the restaurant and bar, and once weather permits, a 2,500-square-foot outdoor patio space will accommodate an additional 80 diners complete with an eye-catching fire feature and edible garden, which will house some of the fresh herbs used in Solstice’s seasonal dishes and cocktails. Inside, during the peak hours of dinner service, guests will be treated to a show as the open kitchen design allows for diners to watch as fresh pasta is made from scratch every hour.
The Solstice dinner menu will offer a flavorful selection of Snacks, Starters, Salads, Entrees and Desserts with several signature dishes that will be available throughout the year. Highlights include a Cheese & Charcuterie Board ($22), Tartine Board ($17), Deviled Egg Mason Jar ($5) and Smoked Salmon Rillete ($12) to start. While entrées feature a 32 oz. Porterhouse Steak for the table ($73), fresh-made pasta dishes like Lobster Ricotta Cavatelli ($23) and Braised Wagyu Pappardelle ($26), Cape May Seared Scallops ($28), and Roasted Chicken ($25). A vegetable-forward selection of sides offers Country Cauliflower & Cheese ($9), Hand-Cut Fries ($6) and Celeriac Coleslaw ($5) and desserts include Lavender Spiced Ricotta Doughnuts ($9), Chocolate Pot de Crème ($7) and Strawberry Crisp ($7).
The lunch menu will offer many of the same dishes as dinner but will have the addition of more lighter options such as the Five Spice Chicken Salad ($16), Grilled Filet Salad ($22). and Lobster Niçoise ($21). A lunch-only Handheld section of the menu contains imaginative sandwiches like the PBLT ($14) with pork belly, tomato jam, honey-bacon aioli and mixed greens served on sliced sourdough and the Rye-Dusted Crispy Chicken Rueben ($15) with swiss cheese, celeriac coleslaw, and Solstice sauce on a brioche bun. Steak lovers will be pleased to see the Filet & Frites ($22) dish that is served with wilted greens, smoked red pepper coulis and golden raisin chimichurri.
Designations on the Solstice menus will inform diners with dietary restrictions and preferences as to which dishes are updated seasonally, which are vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. On March 19, the first day of the spring equinox, several dishes from the menu will be updated to reflect the new featured seasonal ingredients.
Solstice’s extensive cocktail, zero-proof cocktail, and wine list will offer a selection of beverages designed to pair perfectly with any dish on the menu. All Juices will be hand-squeezed and the syrups will be made fresh in-house. The bar and kitchen will share many of the same highlighted ingredients for their rotating seasonal creations.
Solstice will be open for lunch Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an abbreviated menu available from 3 to 5 p.m. Dinner will be offered Monday to Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m., Sunday from 3 to 10 p.m., and brunch will be served on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information about Solstice, visit www.SolsticeNewtown.com or follow on Instagram @SolsticeNewtown.