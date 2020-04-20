NEWTOWN >> Solstice, the seasonally-driven restaurant concept that first opened in Newtown in early March, will reopen on Wednesday, April 22 nightly from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a modified dinner menu available for curbside pickup and delivery.
Solstice’s philosophy of fresh, craveable food will be translated into a dine out experience with a “Solstice At Home” menu that has been crafted specifically for delivery and takeout.
For easy meal planning, guests will be able to order up to three days in advance through Solstice’s website, or by phone at 267-755-8994 starting at 1:30 p.m. daily. Guests automatically receive a 15 percent discount at checkout on their first order.
Those who visited during the opening week can once again enjoy the made-to-order Parker House Rolls ($4), Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes ($32) and vegan Carrot Spaghetti ($18), as well as shareable comfort-food sides like the Country Cauliflower & Cheese ($9) and Hand-Cut Fries ($6). New seasonal updates include a Spring Pea Hummus ($10) and Rocket Risotto ($19).
Unique to the “Solstice At Home” menu is the new Buttermilk Fried Chicken ($25) and kid-friendly entrées like Burger and Fries ($12) and Pappardelle with Pomodoro ($12). Guests can also cure their sweet tooth with a Chocolate Pot de Crème ($7) and/or Lavender-Spiced Ricotta Doughnuts ($9).
To continue to show support for the community, Solstice has launched a GoFundMe campaign with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards a meal donation program for frontline workers and first responders working in and around Bucks County.
For every $400 raised, Solstice will donate 100 meals to the heroic staff at nearby hospitals that are treating COVID-19 patients.
In order to kickstart the Solstice Cares Community Fund, local owners, Terry and Anna, and their son, Rick Darby, have contributed $400 in order to get the first round of 100 frontline worker meals served.
For more information about Solstice, visit www.SolsticeNewtown.com or follow along on Instagram @SolsticeNewtown.
# # #