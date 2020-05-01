NEWTOWN >> After a warm welcome back from Bucks County, the ingredient-driven Solstice restaurant is now excited to announce a special Mother’s Day brunch and dinner menu.
And it has partnered with local companies - Flowers by Jennie Lynne, Bucks Mont Party Rentals and Barre3 Newtown - to create a full Mother’s Day ‘at home’ experience complete with add-ons such as a custom bouquet of flowers ($33), an elegant arrangement of helium balloons ($20) and a (free!) Barre3 class upon the studio’s reopening!
*Orders for the add-ons must be placed by Thursday, May 7.
Starting TODAY guests can pre-order off the menu by phone at (267) 755-8994 or online at SolsticeNewtown.com beginning Sunday, May 3. Click HERE to view the menu.
Special brunch dishes include:
- Pastry Basket ($9) w/ Seasonal Fruit Danish, Chocolate Scone, Whipped Lavender Butter
- Breakfast Brioche Sandwich ($10) w/ Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Tomato Jam, Aged Cheddar, Leaf Lettuce, Brioche Bun
- Avocado Toast ($12) w/ Sliced Hard Boiled Egg, Shaved Radish, Served with Side of - House Greens
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Biscuits ($18) w/ Hot Sauce Honey
Dessert:
- Grilled Creme Brulée Strawberry Shortcake ($7) Creme Bruleé-Spiced Pound Cake, - Yuze Créme Anglaise, Strawberry Compote
The special Mother’s Day Brunch menu will be available from 10:30am – 2:30pm and Dinner Service will be from 4:30pm – 6:00 pm on Sunday, May 10th.
Solstice is located at the Village at Newtown adjacent to McCaffrey's Market.