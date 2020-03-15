NEWTOWN >> Solstice, the newest addition to the Village at Newtown Shopping Center, will temporarily close its doors on Monday, March 16 as a proactive measure to ensure the health and safety of its community.
The restaurant is located in Bucks County, one of several counties that Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered to adhere to a temporary lockdown in accordance with the careful tracking of the COVID-19 virus. The restaurant will remain open through dinner service on Sunday evening, March 15.
“The health and safety of our staff and community have been, and will always be, our first priority,” says Rick Darby, Partner, Solstice and also a Bucks County resident. “We believe actions speak louder than words and are doing everything that we can as a small business to support our staff during this uncertain time.”
Solstice will offer 2-weeks paid leave for all staff. All remaining food will be cooked, boxed and shared with staff to bring home to their families and Solstice will actively continue to find ways to assist its community using the resources that it has over the coming weeks.
“COVID-19’s impact is an evolving situation with many unknowns, but one thing we are sure of, is that supporting our staff and community can only make us stronger in the end,” said Darby.
The Solstice ownership and management teams will be closely monitoring the COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines on a daily and hourly basis, and encourages guests and followers to check our website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information.
