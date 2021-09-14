LANGHORNE >> The Langhorne Council for the Arts will hold a Celebration of the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 25 (rain date Sunday, Sept. 26).
In the morning, chalk artists of all ages are invited to participate in LCA’s Second Annual Sidewalk Chalk Walk, decorating sidewalks and driveways with family-friendly drawings and messages.
Free packs of sidewalk chalk, one per household, can be picked up at Langhorne Borough Hall through September 24, while supplies last.
Those who don’t have a sidewalk or driveway but want to participate can decorate the sidewalk on Hill Avenue next to the library. In the afternoon, folks will walk around town to admire the artwork…and listen to great music!
The fun continues on Sept. 25 beginning at 1 p.m. with the first annual Langhorne Porch Fest. The rain date is Sept. 26.
Four porches in the borough will serve as stages for 11 musical performances, ranging from jazz, R&B, folk, classical, and Broadway show tunes. Bring a lawn chair to sit a spell, or wander from porch to porch to take it all in! The event is free.
Food will be available for purchase from the American Legion Soby Post, Langhorne Coffee House, and the Goodnoe Ice Cream truck, and the musicians will appreciate your tips, if you are so moved.
The first two performances feature Langhorne musicians Cabin Jazz Trio at the Richardson House porch (corner of Bellevue and Maple Avenues) and Shoot the Messenger/Sean Markey on the porch of Nancy and Terry Culleton (207 W. Richardson Ave).
A complete list of porch addresses and the performance schedule will be posted on www.LanghorneArts.org and on the Langhorne Council for the Arts Facebook page by Sept. 20, and will also be distributed on the day of the event.
Participants in both events assume full responsibility for their safety, and are expected to comply with COVID-related CDC and state guidelines for wearing masks and maintaining social distance that are in effect at the time of the events.
For more information, visit www.LanghorneArts.org or email LanghorneArtsEvents@gmail.com.