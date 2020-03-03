NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> This year’s Shamrock Shuffle 5K Race takes place exclusively in Newtown Borough on Saturday, March 14.
More than 850 runners took part in last year’s shuffle, which has traditionally stepped off from in front of the Green Parrot. This year, the race will instead wind its way through the residential streets of Newtown Borough in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, stepping off from North State Street.
Parking will be at Council Rock North High School and at the parking lot across from Olde Saint Andrew Church on Sycamore Street with shuttle service to and from the start and finish of the race.
The run, sponsored by Boss Events, will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. along a revised race course through Newtown Borough. The race will start and finish on North State Street and will follow Edgeboro Drive, Liberty Street, Greene Street, North Congress and North Chancellor streets.
“Rather than 800 participants winding up at the Green Parrot in the township, they’re going to be in the borough eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores,” said Police Chief James Sabath, of the revised course.
A Love For Life, a Newtown Borough-based nonprofit supporting pancreatic cancer research, has been named the event’s official charity partner.
Organizers said participants in this year’s race will receive great swag, including an official event t-shirt, a finisher medal and charms.
In addition, participants will be eligible for after the race specials and discounts from local merchants and restaurants, including the Temperance House, the Coffee Room, Salt Cave, Newtown Brewing Company, LaStalla, Newtown Hardware House, Isaac Newton’s, the ProShop and more.
For additional information and to register, visit NewtownShamrockShuffle.com.