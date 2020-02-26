BUCKS COUNTY >> A Philadelphia man has been charged with targeting 21 small businesses in a string of overnight burglaries across seven Bucks County municipalities.
David Anthony Andrauskas, 37, is accused of breaking into or attempting to break into businesses in Newtown Borough, New Hope Borough, Middletown Township, Newtown Township, Upper Makefield Township, Bensalem Township and Bristol Borough between Jan. 12 and Feb. 8 when he was arrested at his home.
His arrest came several hours after he fled an early morning traffic stop, leading Bensalem Police on a brief pursuit during which Andrauskas’s vehicle accelerated to speeds well in excess of 100 mph, a criminal complaint says.
Officers during the stop had identified Andrauskas as matching the description of a man captured in still photographs committing a burglary at a business in the township three days prior.
Andrauskas’s vehicle, a silver 2001 Honda Accord missing a front hubcap, was also a match with the vehicle believed to be associated with the break in. Andrauskas sped away from the stop as officers attempted to detain him.
Following his arrest in Bensalem, an investigation implicated Andrauskas in a second burglary in the township as well as numerous break ins and thefts from businesses elsewhere in the county.
During the burglaries, investigators determined, Andrauskas broke open cash registers and left with the cash he found. He made off with $2,000 from one business, though his burglaries more often yielded a significantly smaller take if any cash at all.
Andrauskas typically entered businesses between 1:30 a.m. and 3: 30 a.m. through a window by first removing an air conditioning unit or by otherwise breaking the window.
He has been charged with burglary or attempted burglary of the following businesses on the following dates:
- New Hope: Last Temptation on Jan. 21 Phantasm Comics on Jan. 25, Lion’s Den on Jan. 31, Surrender on Jan. 31, Night Bird Vintage on Jan. 31, Jaffron on Jan. 31.
- Bensalem: Belly Busters on Feb. 5, Brodie’s Ice Cream on Feb. 4.
- Bristol Borough: Annabella’s Restaurant on Feb. 6 and Chuck’s BBQ on Feb. 6.
- Upper Makefield Township: Dominick’s Pizza on Feb. 4.
- Newtown Borough: Shoe Café on Jan. 12, Clark’s Florist on Jan. 18, Studio 35 Salon on Jan. 23
- Middletown Township: CJ Nails on Feb. 8, Giovanni’s Pizza on Feb. 8, Maple Deli on Jan. 28.
- Newtown Township: Green Straw on Feb. 1, Newtown Pizza on Feb. 1, Be Bronzed on Feb. 1 and Bella Med Spa on Feb. 1.
Though charged separately by police in each jurisdiction, the cases against Andrauskas have been consolidated for prosecution. He is set for a preliminary hearing March 23 before District Judge Michael W. Gallagher. Andrauskas has been held in lieu of bail since his arrest Feb. 8.
The cases were investigated by the New Hope Borough Police Department, Bensalem Township Police Department, Bristol Borough Police Department, Upper Makefield Township Police Department, Newtown Borough Police Department, Middletown Township Police Department and Newtown Township Police Department.
First Assistant District Attorney Gregg D. Shore and Assistant District Attorney Brittney M. Kern are assigned to prosecution.