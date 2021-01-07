NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> Northampton Township Fire Chief Adam Selisker will again lead the five member board of supervisors in 2021.
During the board’s annual reorganization meeting, board members voted Selisker back in as chairman, supervisor Eileen Silver as vice chairman, supervisor Frank O’Donnell as secretary and Dr. Kimberly Rose as treasurer.
In making the motion to elect Selisker chairman, Dr. Rose praised him for his leadership during an especially challenging year. “Adam did a wonderful job. He showed real leadership.”
Selisker, who led the board with Silver in 2020, thanked the board for “having the faith in me to continue moving forward. We did have an odd year and we’ll see how we can manage through 2021.”
Selisker also took a moment to praise the administration and the staff for keeping the township moving forward and successfully guiding it through the pandemic.
“A lot of things happened in 2020, but clearly the overarching issue was the pandemic and how a global pandemic is handled locally,” said Selisker. “The township handled this pandemic extraordinarily well. We did not, at any time, interrupt any critical public services. Our emergency services, our police, our fire, our EMS all continued to run through the ups and downs of dealing with Covid. Our emergency management agency did a fantastic of coordinating all the resources we needed, including getting all the personal protective equipment that our first responders needed and a fair amount of disinfectant equipment in order to operate.
“Many of our other services, they reinvented themselves quickly,” he continued. “They pivoted quickly and were able to take an in-person type of service and turn that into a remote or virtual way of doing business and keeping our residents involved to the best of their ability.
“And the administration kept our administration building running,” added Selisker. “They were answering phones. They were answering emails. The code enforcement folks continued to operate in a totally different way then what they have done in the past and continued to do it effectively and efficiently.
“Hats off to the people who kept our township in motion, which is no easy task,” he said. “And although there is light at the end of the tunnel, our way of working is going to continue for some time into the future until we can get back to some sort of normalcy.”
In other action at the board's reorganization meeting, Selisker asked Eileen Silver to lead the planning for the township’s Tricentennial celebration in 2022. “That’s going to be an exciting and monumental task,” he said.
Northampton officially became a township on Dec. 14, 1722, covering 26.5 miles. Although the origin of the name of the Township has never been officially verified, it is believed to have stemmed from the County of Northampton in the English Midlands 100 miles north of London.
In other business, the board voted to appoint Rudolph Clarke with Joe Pizzo as designated counsel as township solicitor, reappoint Gilmore Associates as township engineer, Craig Bryson of Pennoni Associates as township planner, reappoint Neil Morris as labor attorney and reappoint McMann Associates as traffic engineer.
Supervisor Rose voted against the labor attorney appointment. “Neil Morris is overpriced and I disagree,” she said of the motion.
Silver noted that all the township’s professional services have not increased their rates for 2021.
“I would like to thank them for doing that because we get good service and it’s very nice to know that they are understanding of what the township has gone through with COVID,” said Silver.
The board also voted 4 to 1 to appoint supervisor Frank O’Donnell to a vacancy on the Northampton, Bucks County, Municipal Authority Board, effectively immediately and continuing through Dec. 31, 2025.
Rose objected to the appointment, calling it a conflict of interest having a sitting supervisor serving on the authority’s board. “We are supervisors. We are not supposed to be on other boards, especially on a board where he will be getting a stipend,” she said.
The authority provides public water and sanitary sewer services to its ratepayers and operates independently from the township.
Looking ahead to 2021, the township will be moving forward on a major bond issue to demolish and rebuild its fire stations in Richboro and Holland. The new buildings are needed to accommodate a shift from volunteer to full-time career firefighters.
Also expected to move forward in 2021 are land development plans for a new Super Wawa in the heart of Holland. At year’s end, Provco was revising plans for the new convenience store proposed to be built at the intersection of Buck and Holland roads.
Demolition of the former Murray’s Market will also be moving forward in 2021 as the Richboro Plaza is redeveloped with a Giant Food Market. Final plans for the shopping center’s redevelopment were approved by the supervisors just before Christmas. A Giant spokesperson said the new grocery store could be open in time for Christmas 2021.
Township leaders are also hoping to hear good news on its application for a $3 million grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The grant would help fund the extension of Township Road to 2nd Street Pike and the construction of a roundabout at Township Road, 2nd Street and Bustleton pikes.