NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The public is invited to enjoy a “play at your own pace” outdoor scavenger hunt that will take participants on an adventure through Newtown Borough on May 22 and 23.
Participants are encouraged to team up with friends and family to find and photograph items as you explore the beauty and history of Newtown. The event is for all ages and all proceeds will benefit the Newtown Library Company, a non-profit organization run by community volunteers.
The cost is $25 and participants can signup through the library's website at newtownlibrarycompany.org. Participants will be emailed their scavenger hunt packet on Saturday, May 22 at 9 a.m.
Those wishing to compete for prizes must bring their completed packet to the Newtown Library between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. Prizes will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.
The email address provided at registration will be used to send the Scavenger Hunt packet. You must be able to open a pdf file to download your packet. Printed copies will not be provided. Participants must also have a camera phone.
The Newtown Library Company has a rich history going back to its founding on August 9, 1760. Ever since then, annual shareholders’ meetings have been held on the last Saturday in October. Incorporation was granted by a Special Act of the Pennsylvania Legislature, approved March 27, 1789.
The collection of books was kept at the homes of the various librarians from 1760 until after the County seat was removed to Doylestown in 1813. At that time, the books were housed in the old Court House building until 1824 when the first library building was erected by the Company on land donated by Isaac Hicks. In 1883, a new larger building was constructed at Court St. and Centre Ave across from the Half Moon Tavern.
In 1912 the Company dedicated the present building. An expansion in 1979 provided additional stack rooms, a children’s area, librarian work space and ramps for those unable to negotiate our steps.
The Newtown Library Company is, and has always been a subscription library. Our charter of 1789 defines us as a private library with a fee to be a member and annual dues. Two public reading rooms are maintained where anyone may freely enjoy the many resources of Newtown’s unique educational institution.
Anyone wishing to join the library may do so. Even though we are not part of the county library system, we strive to provide our members with the most current best-sellers and books of interest to our members.