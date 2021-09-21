NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The United States Department of Education has announced that Saint Andrew Catholic School, Newtown, has been recognized as a 2021 Blue Ribbon School. This award recognizes the school as an outstanding example of a prestigious American school.
Having originally been recognized as a Blue Ribbon School in 2013, Saint Andrew Catholic School is one of a small number of schools to be recognized more than once. Only one of three recognized schools in Bucks County, one of four Archdiocese of Philadelphia Schools, SAS is one of 23 private/parochial schools in the United States to be distinguished. A total of 219 elementary schools in the U.S. were awarded Blue Ribbon status and 325 schools total received the award in 2021!
National Blue Ribbon Schools are on education’s cutting edge, pioneering innovative educational practices from professional learning communities and project-based learning to social and emotional learning and positive behavior systems. Schools are nominated by the state department of education and then complete a comprehensive application about school practices. Schools may be nominated as Exemplary High Performing — among the top schools in a state — or Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing — schools making the fastest progress in the their state in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Saint Andrew has been recognized as an Exemplary High Performing school. The high achievement of the students on standardized tests (TerraNovas) qualified the school to apply for Blue Ribbon status. The financial literacy program through the branch of the First National Bank and Trust of Newtown, Junior Achievement and Banker of the Week program distinguished the school among other applicants.
School officials will represent Saint Andrew Catholic School at a two-day awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., where they will hear from the Secretary of Education and other esteemed educators, share best practices with each other and celebrate their hard-won achievements.
The school plans to celebrate the achievement with many festivities throughout the year.