WRIGHTSTOWN >> The Newtown-Makefeild Truck Enforcement Unit conducted a commercial vehicle safety inspection detail on August 12 in Wrightstown Township in order to help make local roads safer.
The unit is made up of MCSAP officers from Newtown Township Police Department, the Newtown Borough Police Department and Upper Makefield Township Police Department.
During the detail, 17 trucks were stopped and inspected, 18 violations were handed out, three trucks were taken out of service and nine citations and nine warnings were issued.