NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Library Company will hold its 14th annual Library 5k Run/Walk on Market Day, which takes place on October 2.
Registration tables will open at 8 a.m. and the event will kick off with a yoga warm-up at 8:45 at the library on Centre Avenue. The race begins at 9 a.m. and will follow a route through Newtown Borough ending outside of the library, where the start of the Market Day booths and festivities are located.
A race map and registration information can be found on the Newtown Library Company website.
The registration fee is $30 per person and $25 individually for groups of three or more registering by October 1; $35 per individual day of the race.
Registration can be done easily one of three ways - visiting the Active.com registration page or in person at the library, located at 114 East Centre Avenue, Newtown.
T-shirts will be available the day of the race for the first 100 participants who register online and awards will be given to the top male and female finishers. Fun grab bags will be given to all children participants.
The Library 5k is being held in conjunction with the Newtown Market Day celebration, an old harvest season tradition in Newtown, where long ago local farmers brought their crops to town to sell while enjoying a day of festivities and contests.
This year Market Day will feature the tradition of a book sale at the Library, live music, food, children’s events, hayrides, and games in addition to the high-quality crafters, colonial-era demonstrations and artists displaying a wide variety of interesting crafts, from spinning, quilting, rug hooking, fine arts, jewelry making, photography and blacksmithing.
For more information about registering or becoming a sponsor of The Newtown Library Annual 5K event, call the Newtown Library Company at 215-968-7659, email librarian@newtownlibrary.com or visit newtownlibrarycompany.org.