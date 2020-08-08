NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Resident John Burke is hoping to illuminate the sidewalks and streets of Newtown Borough for the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.
“I want to do this in honor of the first responders who gave their lives helping others on September 11, 2001,” Burke told borough council this week. “And the goal is to have luminaries lining the streets of the borough in honor of those first responders.”
For the next few weeks leading up to the anniversary Burke will be selling luminary kits to interested residents, business and property owners to be used to line sidewalks and streets on Friday evening, September 11th.
Each kit, available for $10 each, includes 12 luminary bags, 12 candles and some sand to anchor each individual bag to the ground.
“Believe it or not it’s been 19 days since that horrible day,” said Burke of the terrorist attack on America that killed 2977 people, including 265 on four hijacked planes, 2,606 at the World Trade Center in New York and 125 at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.
Of the 2,977 victims killed, 412 were emergency workers in New York City who responded to the World Trade Center, including 343 firefighters from the New York City Fire Department; 37 police officers from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department; 23 police officers from the New York City Police Department; eight emergency medical technicians; and one New York Fire Patrolman.
“I know at Christmastime everyone lights up their streets and it looks beautiful,” said Burke. “So I’m hoping September 11th will be a beautiful evening in the community and everything will be lit up. It’s for a good cause and we can remember those who gave their lives.”
Proceeds from the luminary sale will benefit Shop With A Cop, a national program that pairs local officers with youngsters for a pre-holiday shopping experience like no other.
Last year more than 60 elementary and early middle school children from the Council Rock School District who are facing life challenges, including a parent losing a job, tragedy, homelessness, military deployment, economic shortcomings, and other hardships, benefited from the program.
For the third year, the Newtown Township, Newtown Borough and Upper Makefield Police departments will be taking part in the early December event in conjunction with the Middletown Community Foundation and with the help and assistance of District Judge Mick Petrucci.
The event typically provides each child with a $150 gift card to purchase gifts for themselves and their family members. The kids are then joined on their holiday shopping spree by police officers from the three municipalities.
The magic that unfolds in the aisles and checkout lines at the Target store is priceless, not just for the child but also for the cops who get to be part of something really special.
To order luminary kits, for more information or to volunteer with the project, e-mail john.burke79@yahoo.com