NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Maryellen Raymond has announced her candidacy for Newtown Borough Council in Ward 2 as an independent under the Republican ticket.
She is currently the assistant director for enrollment at the Bucks County Community College and enjoys helping students reach their academic goals.
A 17-year resident of Newtown, MaryEllen and her husband, Richard, have raised their three sons, Eric, Adam and Andrew in the Council Rock School District.
Raymond brings extensive volunteer experience to her run for council.
Serving on the Board of Directors of Newtown Arts Company, Maryellen was a volunteer coordinator and producer of many live shows.
While serving as the Board of Directors for The Newtown Library Company, Maryellen developed and implemented a summer reading program for children through a generous grant from the Bucks County Foundation. She also organized the Booklovers Party, which raised thousands of dollars in order to keep the library continually functioning.
In addition, Maryellen was very involved with Council Rock North Football Booster Club, as well as volunteered for many events throughout her sons’ years at Council Rock.
She is proud to be a resident of Newtown Borough and has enjoyed a great quality of life in which to raise her children. She would like to continue this for current residents and future residents as well.
Maryellen said she does not believe partisan political affiliations have a place in local Borough politics and looks forward to working towards a fair, transparent local government.
She would like to thank so many friends who she has met throughout the years at Porchfest, the Newtown Theatre, Newtown Library Company and looks forward to their support during her campaign.