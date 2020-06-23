NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The historic Newtown Quaker Meetinghouse, 219 Court Street, is closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, activities continue on Zoom every Sunday with robust participation.
And Quaker support for peace and justice continues uninterrupted.
On June 19 members of the Newtown Quaker Meeting community joined others for the second public demonstration in recent weeks in downtown Newtown.
Participants met at the Quaker Meetinghouse at 219 Court Street and walked to the corner of State and Center where they were met with other like-minded individuals from the Newtown community.
At least 80 people stood together in silence on both sides of State Street, wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. The Newtown Borough Police Department was notified prior to the vigil and the Chief and several officers were on hand to ensure safety as the group crossed streets.
The group intends to gather every other Friday at the same time and location to continue their call for justice for all. The next meeting date will be July 3rd and they invite all others in the Newtown community to join them.
Matt Chandler, the Clerk of the Newtown Quaker Meeting Peace and Justice Committee, and one of the organizers of the event said, "Minneapolis, Atlanta, and other cities in the national news are far away, but we also see the ugly face of racism right here in Newtown. A lot more people have come out and stood up to support Black Lives Matter than I expected, and we've seen mostly positive responses from passersby. But there's a lot of work to do yet to achieve real justice. I look forward to seeing the momentum build and propel our region toward sustainable, systemic change."
Newtown Friends Meeting, in ordinary times is open to the public, with Sunday School classes during the academic year for children and adults every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and worship based on expectant silence “after the manner of Friends” at 11 a.m. During the summer months, beginning July 5 until after Labor Day, meeting for worship is at 10 p.m.