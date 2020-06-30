NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Alternate Dimension Toys, the Comic Con in a store, has moved to a new location on South State Street.
Nestled in the back of the Enterprise Building at 126 S. State Street, the store is packed with more than 25,000 collectibles, figures, books and more inside a spacious new 2,000 square foot mecca for toy enthusiasts of all ages.
To celebrate its new location, owners Kristen and Andy Waskie joined Newtown Borough Council President Tara Grunde-McLaughlin, Mayor Charles Swartz and Carol Richardson, President of the Newtown Mercantile Group, for a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Friday, June 26.
The Langhorne couple started their business with a small table of items at Rice’s Flea Market nearly eight years ago. They then moved into the famous Zern’s Farmer’s Market in Gilbertsville before bringing Alternate Dimension Toys to Newtown’s Cornell Place five years ago. Over the years they moved throughout the building, slowly increasing its size each time.
“We are really excited about our new location,” said Andy Waskie. “We have a lot more space and we plan on bringing in a lot more merchandise and holding special events, including celebrity appearances and autograph signings,” he said. “Once we get through COVID we’ll have a lot of cool things going on here.”
One of toy giant Funko’s biggest supporters, Alternate Dimension Toys specializes in the unique collectibles, Funko Pops, carrying more than 2,000 unique characters. The vinyl figures range in depiction from every Star Wars character imaginable to Harry Potter and even The Golden Girls. They have Rock ‘n Roll legends such as Johnny Cash and Icons like Marilyn Monroe. Specialized versions like Chases or Flocked, “fuzzy,” can appreciate in value extremely quickly.
“Anything Funko with ‘The Office’ is hot right now,” said Waskie. “And Star Wars and Amanda Lorian are big right now, too,” he said.
“And with Comic Cons not happening, they’ve been doing a lot of virtual events,” said Waskie. “So we’ve been getting a lot of stuff in virtually, which is kind of cool. It’s only available on line and we get it. You can’t find it at other stores.”
Since opening in Newtown, the store has built a reputation on being able to find the ‘hard to find’ pieces that can’t be found at the mall or at Target. “We specialize in finding the vaulted, exclusives, the hard to finds and try to keep everything priced reasonably.”
Other major toy brands carried in the shop include Hasbro, Tokidoki, kidrobot, Titans UK, Pokemon, Figpin, Good Smile Company and comic book giants Marvel and DC.
The store has also unveiled a new Rewards System where extremely loyal customers can receive a Valryian Steel Coin earning the holder a variety of rewards, including discounts, privileges and membership in a unique inner circle.
“You created a place for people to come that wasn’t here before and it was such a positive addition to Newtown. And then I learned that their building was being sold and I was so disappointed. I was hoping we didn’t lose them,” said McLaughlin. “But they found this place. They fixed it up and it’s beautiful. And we’re glad they are here. Many wishes for many good years to come.”
Ample parking can be found in the back parking lots and near the old beer and wine distributors.
Alternate Dimension Toys is located at 126 South State Street behind Triple Sun Spirits. Hours are 11 am to 7 pm on Monday and Tuesday, 11 am to 7 pm on Wednesday, 11 am to 8 pm on Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. For information, call 215-944-8595.