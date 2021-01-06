NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> On January 5 at approximately 10:50 a.m., the Newtown Township Police Department responded to the intersection of the Newtown Bypass and Lindenhurst Road following an initial report of a motor vehicle theft.
As officers from both Newtown Township and Lower Makefield Township began arriving on scene, it was determined that a white male had stolen a fully-loaded, tri-axle dump truck.
According to police, the man was initially causing a disturbance inside of the BB&T Bank before exiting and approaching several vehicles that were stopped at a red light on the Newtown Bypass.
Police said the man proceeded to open the driver's door of one of the vehicles and tried to forcibly remove the female operator. After she successfully accelerated through the intersection, leaving the man behind, he attempted to enter additional vehicles.
A tri-axle dump truck operator who was witnessing the attempted carjacking, pulled over on the shoulder to assist while also calling 911.
Following an altercation between the man and the dump truck operator, the man stole the fully-loaded dump truck and fled towards Interstate 295.
Flash information was immediately broadcasted to all police departments in Bucks County as well as the Philadelphia Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police and the New Jersey State Police.
The Bucks County Emergency Communications Center also began receiving 911 calls for a dump truck, traveling southbound on Interstate 95, driving erratically and at a high rate of speed.
Several Pennsylvania State Police Troopers observed the stolen dump truck exit I-95 at Street Road. They initiated a traffic stop on Street Road at Samuel Drive and successfully took the operator, Joseph Anthony Gonzalez, into custody.
Joseph Anthony Gonzalez, a 24-year-old from Ruckersville, Va., was charged with several offenses including, robbery of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Gonzalez was arraigned by MDJ Michael Petrucci and remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of a $1-million bail.