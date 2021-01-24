NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> A proposed luxury resort for dogs is in the works for the Newtown area. And it’s sure to have tails wagging around the region.
New Jersey-based K9 Resorts will be seeking zoning relief from the Newtown Township Zoning Hearing Board to convert 8,000 square feet of a 30,000 square foot space in the Newtown Business Commons into a hotel and daycare facility for dogs.
According to land use and zoning attorney Michael J. Meginniss, K9 plans on making a significant investment of between $1.2 to $1.4 million to fit out the space at 8 Pheasant Run with a state-of-the-art leased area for its high end daycare and boarding service.
In addition to the interior fit out, an outdoor space is planned, including separate exercise yards for small and large dogs and a one-on-one exercise yard. The yards would be enclosed by an eight foot high fence.
“Newtown is an underserved market. There really is no other business like this located within the township,” said Meginniss. “We believe this business will be a big benefit to the community.”
The newest K9 Resort will be owned and operated by franchisees Christine and Steve Miller. Christine has had senior leadership roles with companies in the fashion industry, including Coach and Ann Taylor. Steve owns and runs his own successful material sciences laboratory. They have two daughters in college and have been long term customers of K9 Resorts.
The proposed Newtown K9 Resort would serve up to 120 dogs, providing both luxury boarding and doggie daycare services in a state-of-the-art facility next to Baylinks and across Terry Drive from Francesco’s.
“Our purpose is to be a home away from home where dogs love to stay and play and owners know that they are cared for on a five star level,” said Tim Katsch, the Vice President of operations for K9 Resorts. “We specialize in what dogs enjoy - having a nice place to stay overnight and dog daycare.”
What you won’t find at the K9 Resort are grooming and nail cutting services, veterinary care, vaccinations or and injections and retail and food sales.
“What we do offer are two primary services - the first is luxury boarding,” said Katsch. “This is an overnight stay for the dog similar to that of a dog hotel. It’s a low stress, high enjoyment environment where we specialize in cage free accommodations.”
The resort offers three types of accommodations - traditional, executive rooms and luxury suites.
Traditional boarding options include standard compartments for dogs weighing up to 30 pounds and double compartments for larger dogs. Executive rooms measure five by seven feet in size with tile walls, epoxy floors and a Kuranda dog bed. And the luxury sound resistant suites are designed for multiple dogs from the same family.
The second service provided by K9 Resorts is a daycare service for dogs.
“We have two play groups in any given facility layout - small dogs and large dogs,” said Katsch. “Staff is always with the dogs whether they are inside or outside. Somebody from our staff will always be with them.”
The facility itself will be equipped with multiple air exchangers and UV lighting “to deliver an experience for the dogs that’s very calming, relaxing, happy and healthy for them,” said Katsch.
The floors and walls will be made with nonporous tiles, which can easily absorb odors and are easy to clean and sanitize, according to Katsch.
“Everything from the ceiling tiles to the wall set we select is to mitigate sound. We’re looking for panels that can absorb echoes and reverberations,” said Katsch.
And the outside area, he added, will utilize K9 Grass, a synthetic material produced by Forever Lawn that percolates the same as natural grass and is easy to sanitize and clean.
Before the project can move forward, the company will need to secure a
number of variances, including for use, parking and signage.
“These variances are required because the performance standards for a kennel use contemplate an entirely different use from what we’re proposing,” said Meginniss.
According to Meginniss, the township did not anticipate a luxury hotel for dogs when it wrote its ordinance for a classic kennel use, which is only permitted in agricultural zones with a minimum of 25 acres.
“This is not at all the business the township envisioned. K9 is designed exactly for layouts like the one at 8 Pheasant Run,” he said. “Technically, even though this is an agriculture A5 use, K9 operates a commercial establishment that is designed to mitigate and completely address things such as noise and how it would emanate on both the interior and exterior.”
They will also need a variance for parking, proposing 62 spaces where 83 are required. “We feel like we have more than sufficient parking,” said Meginniss. “One of the four uses on the site is a warehouse, which has a 24 space designation, but utilizes no parking.”
A third variance would allow K9 to install five signs, which Meginniss said are “minimal in size. It’s not going to be an extreme or burdensome use.
“K9 is truly striving to be the gold standard of pet care,” said Meginniss.
“Pets are an important part of our lives. They are members of our families and we’re trying to open a business in Newtown where any member of the community would feel comfortable with sending a member of their family to stay.”
After hearing the presentation, the township’s planning commission recommended that the board of supervisors not oppose the application.
They did, however, encourage K9 Resorts to consider a secondary exit point to address the 120 vehicles that will be rolling in and out of the parking lot picking up and dropping off dogs.
“I’m less concerned about the available parking spaces then I am about the dynamics of drop off and pickup,” said Planning Commission Chair Allen Fidler. “From looking at the site plan, you have one entrance and one exit to accommodate four users. Currently those users don’t have a high intensity or employee count that suggests there could be an issue with access and egress. But you’re talking 130 dogs. That’s probably 100 trips per day.
“To me, it would make sense to consider a secondary access or exit point adjacent to your use that would make it more convenient for your patrons,” advised Fidler. “It’s a very attractive potential use, but I see a traffic issue if there’s competition for in and out during peak use periods morning and night.”