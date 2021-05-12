NEWTOWN >> Two candidates are running for the position of District Magistrate in Newtown Township, Newtown Borough, Wrightstown Township and Upper Makefield Township. We asked both candidates, incumbent Michael Petrucci and challenger Mark Zinman, to respond to the following questions: “Why are you running? What is your general judicial philosophy? And Anything you’d like to emphasize about yourself, background and candidacy?” The following are their replies.
Mark Zinman
Mark Zinman is running as a cross-filed candidate for the job of district magistrate. He will be on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Zinman is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University and is the founding and managing partner of Zinman and Co., a public accounting firm and business advisory consultancy. Zinman holds the designations of CPA and CITP. He has held leadership positions in several professional organizations including the AICPA, PICPA and CPA.com.
Why are you running for district judge?
My formal education, experience, and financial background will be assets to the court as District Magistrate. My work in the private and volunteer sectors has included impactful community outreach about the importance of financial literacy and the significant real-world pitfalls of financial illiteracy. Many of the cases that come before district courts are civil cases that often stem from a lack of financial literacy, and this is one area where I can make a very real and positive impact upon all members of the community, including our youth.
What is your general judicial philosophy?
There are two types of cases that come before the court: criminal and civil. Consequences of criminal activity will be decided with consideration of the safety and protection of our community. Compassion should be demonstrated for youthful mistakes and errors in judgement. When presiding over civil cases, I will tap into my experience mediating disputes and rendering fair and impartial decisions.
Anything you’d like to emphasize about yourself, background and candidacy?
I acknowledge that I bring something new to the position of Magisterial District Judge. I am neither an attorney nor do I have a background in law enforcement. However, neither are prerequisites to holding this position. The prerequisite includes a Certification through the Minor Judiciary Education Board of Pennsylvania, which is the path I am following, like so many before me. I am committed to, and wholly focused upon, our community; and, I am prepared to serve in a manner that is respectful of the position of Magisterial District Judge.
Michael Petrucci
Michael Petrucci is running as a cross-filed candidate for the job of district magistrate. He will be on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Petrucci is serving his first term as district judge after winning election to fill the seat left vacant by the untimely passing of District Judge Donald Nasshorn. Prior to taking the bench, Petrucci served as a Pennsylvania State Constable and was a successful local businessman who founded "Petrucci's Ice Cream" while still in high school and built it into a 65-store franchise in 12 states.
Why are you running?
“When first elected, I promised to put partisan politics aside, ensure fair and equal justice for all residents, and build a stronger relationship between our local court and the community by coming down from the bench to work with community and civic groups, schools, and residents. As Judge, that is a promise I have kept – while also presiding over nearly 5,000 hearings, overseeing 20,000 cases, and receiving spotless financial audits from the state for running an efficient and honest court. I am running for Judge now to continue to fulfill that promise to our community. I have always made sure our District Court is the ‘People’s Court’ and I always will.”
What is your general judicial philosophy?
“District Courts are unlike any other in Pennsylvania; they truly are the ‘People’s Court’ – a place residents can come for fair hearings and equal justice without need for an attorney. They are also the true frontlines in helping kids who may be straying off the right path to get back on it. As District Judge, my philosophy has been to make sure our court stays true to that definition. I have made providing fair and equitable hearings to all the cornerstone of my service because that is what everyone who comes before the bench deserves. One of my first acts as Judge was to reinstate the ‘Youth Aid Panel’ that uses alternative sentencing for first-time, non-violent juvenile offenders to help get kids back on a positive path for the future because I do not believe one mistake should ruin a child’s entire life.
Anything you’d like to emphasize about yourself, background and candidacy?
“My service is and always will be about putting our community first. Long before taking the bench, I have been actively involved with charity and community events and efforts; as Judge, I have built upon this record by working more with our schools and young people, continuing to help community groups, and even by serving as the officiant at the marriage ceremonies of nearly 500 local couples. Second, I am the only candidate currently Certified by the state to serve as District Judge. While some who wish to play politics with our court have downplayed this fact, the truth is that MDJ Certification is one of the hardest tests to pass in the state, and until one does so, one cannot serve. Right now, I can serve and my opponent cannot.”