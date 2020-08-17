NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Pennsbury graduate Jeffrey McKee is the newest member of the Newtown Borough Police Force.
McKee, of Levittown, was sworn in as a part-time non-civil service police officer by Mayor Charles Swartz on August 13 at the Newtown Borough Hall.
With one hand on a Bible held by full-time officer George J Rusinko IV, McKee swore to “support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States, the laws and Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the ordinances of the Borough of Newtown and to discharge the duties of Police Officer with fidelity.”
Council voted unanimously to hire McKee at its July 14 Zoom meeting. He will be paid $19 an hour.
McKee is a 2008 graduate of Pennsbury High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Temple University in 2013. He went on to graduate from the Temple University Police Academy in Ambler in 2014.
After graduating from the academy, he worked as a police officer with SEPTA Transit and the Philadelphia Housing Authority and as a part-time officer in Morrisville Borough.
For the past year and a half, he has served as a part-time officer in the City of Charleston in South Carolina.
“It means a lot,” he said of being hired to protect and to serve the residents of Newtown Borough. “Moving back from South Carolina, I didn’t think I’d have a good chance of getting back into policing. It’s difficult to get hired up here. Luckily I got in. And I’m glad to be here.”
McKee replaces a part-time officer who recently left the department.
“We’re just happy to have him,” said Chief James Sabath.