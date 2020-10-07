NEWTOWN >> The Newtown Rotary Club is again teaming up with Pedals for Progress and Sewing Peace to hold a used bicycle and sewing machine collection drive on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Anyone with an adult or child’s bicycle in repairable condition is urged to donate it to this worthy cause. The collection drive will not accept bikes for parts or disassembled bikes. But they will be accepting working portable sewing machines and sewing notions (no fabric, please).
The collection takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 (rain or shine) in the parking lot across from the Olde Church of Saint Andrew, 135 South Sycamore Street, Newtown 18940.
It costs $45 to collect, process, ship, rebuild and distribute each bike so a donation toward shipping costs is necessary for the program’s continued success (suggested minimum $10 per item).
Pedals for Progress and Sewing Peace collects 3,000 to 5,000 items annually and transfers them to those more needy. To date, more than 159,000 bicycles and 5,100 sewing machines have been shipped to developing countries in Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe where they become part of the local economic engine, providing transportation to work and a means of transporting goods.
If you can’t make it to the collection, contact drjerry@agasarfamilywellcare.com or call 215-605-3268 to make other collectionarrangements.