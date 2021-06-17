NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> Two new Giant Police Mountain Bicycles are hitting the streets of the township thanks to a generous donation to the Newtown Township Police Department.
On June 17, Brian Boger, Fran Taloricco, Dan Turner and Joe Keffer, co-owners and managers of the Newtown “Bike Works,” joined Bruce White, the managing partner of Johnson, Kendall & Johnson Insurance Brokers, and Risk Management Advisors of Newtown Township, in donating the bikes to the police department's pedal patrol.
Present for the donation were Newtown Township Supervisor Kyle Davis, Newtown Township Chief of Police John L. Hearn along with certified International Police Mountain Bike Association Instructor Detective Joseph Camp, and certified riders Sergeant Robert Lupinetti and Corporal Paul Deppi.
The bikes will provide the department an opportunity for more engagement between the police and the community and "a way where the officers can become more visible in our business district, in our communities, and with our youth," said Chief John Hearn. "We are thankful that we have such great business partners and such tremendous community support that we can move forward with this program.
"I would like to personally thank the Bike Works and Johnson, Kendall & Johnson for their donation and we look forward to seeing you riding around town. As always, the Newtown Township Police Department would not be capable of fulfilling our mission without the support and partnership of our citizens," said Hearn.