NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Borough Republican Committee has announced that Paul Salvatore is one of its two candidates running for a four-year seat on the Newtown Borough Council in the 1st Ward.
Salvatore has lived in the Newtown area for the past 42 years and has lived in the Newtown Borough for 15 of those years with his wife Debbie and his daughter Jennifer. He currently serves as a member of the Newtown Borough Zoning Hearing Board.
In the past he has served on the Newtown Borough Planning Commission for five years, including four as the vice chair, and on the borough's Long-Term Traffic and parking committee for seven years.
Salvatore is a member of the Newtown Presbyterian Church, the Newtown Business Association having served four years as its president, a board member of the Bucks County Housing Development Corporation where he serves as vice president and the Newtown Rotary Club where he has served four terms as president.
Salvatore is a licensed realtor handling both residential and commercial real estate transactions as well as land development, which has helped him with his knowledge of zoning.
He also is a member of the Newtown Historic Association and believes that protecting the community's past as well as using common sense ideas where they apply to future development of Newtown Borough is critical.
Salvatore has a strong commitment to the community and believes the Newtown Rotary Club's "Service Above Self" is more than a motto - it's a way of life. For the past 35 years he has organized a dinner for families in need on Christmas Day and for the past 24 years has been one of the coordinators of the Angel Tree Project, which delivers gifts to needy children in the community.
Salvatore has also helped organize food drives at McCaffrey's Market in support of the Wrightstown Food Cupboard, which meets the needs of those less fortunate in the community.
"Having been the owner of a small business, as well as being a 27 year member of the Newtown Business Association, has given me the opportunity to recognize Newtown Borough as the true 'Diamond in the Rough' that it really is. I believe that working with small business to help promote Newtown Borough as a great place to stroll the streets, dine and visit the shops and stores is essential to the downtown.
"We must support our local Newtown Borough Police and our first responders," said Salvatore. "We need to take care of those who are willing to lay their life on the line for us, both our with moral and financial support.
"We also need to maintain our streets, roads and crosswalks in order to create the walk ability that all residents of Newtown Borough love," he said.
If elected, Salvatore said he "will always listen to the residents and put their best interest first. There is no Democrat or Republican way to fix a road, only the right way. People should be appointed to boards and committees based on qualifications and not political affiliations. Service providers should be picked based on their qualifications and not who they donated to."
Salvatore said his goal is to maintain Newtown Borough as "A Great Place to Live, Work, Worship, Walk, Dine and Shop."