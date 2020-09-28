NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Township Board of Supervisors on Sept. 23 voted 3-2 to pass a municipal curative amendment that will add a combination gas station and convenience store as a special exception in its office/research zoning district.
Voting in favor of the ordinance were chairman Phil Calabro and board members Dennis Fisher and David Oxley. Supervisor John Mack joined Kyle Davis in voting against the amendment. Mack said he felt an in-person meeting of the supervisors should have been held prior to a vote.
“This is not a Wawa ordinance,” stressed Chairman Phil Calabro. “This is for any convenience store, whether it is Royal Farms, Turkey Hill or Sheetz. It doesn’t necessarily mean a Wawa is coming to town.”
While he may be right in terms of the ordinance, Provco is the only company waiting in the wings with plans to develop a Super Wawa in the township.
Passage of the E30 Ordinance will allow Provco to request a special exception from the township for the development of a Super Wawa across from Crossing Community Church at Lower Silver Lake Road and the Newtown Bypass.
Shortly after unveiling sketch plans for a Super Wawa in the township, Provco challenged the validity of the Newtown Township Zoning Joint Zoning ordinance for not allowing a combination fueling station and convenience store anywhere in the jointure.
The challenge prompted Newtown Township, working in conjunction with Wrightstown and Upper Makefield - the three municipalities that make up the Newtown Area Zoning Jointure - to develop a so-called curative amendment to its Joint Municipal Zoning Ordinance (JMZO) to remedy the oversight.
The sale of gasoline as an accessory use to a retail operation had not been permitted in the office-research zone, or for that matter anywhere in the Joint Municipal Zoning Ordinance (JMZO) making the ordinance challengeable, Proco’s land use attorney told planners in 2019. The company followed through, filing a challenge with the Newtown Township Zoning Hearing Board over the exclusion.
The ordinance developed by the township limits the use by special exception to a minimum four acre lot in the office research zone in Newtown Township and places limitations on the square footage of any proposed store, limits the number of fueling dispensers up to a maximum of eight based on acreage of the site without a variance, imposes restrictions on signage and lighting and set parameters for parking, buffering, etc.
“If we enact this ordinance Provco has the option of filing plans that comply with this ordinance and to seek some other variance relief. They’ll need a special exception,” said township Solicitor Dave Sander. “If they want more signs, if they want more access onto a road, if they want more pumps and a taller canopy they can ask for that relief from the zoning hearing board.
“If we don’t enact this ordinance, not only does Provco move forward with its validity challenge, anyone else can come in, file a similar challenge for any other parcel located in the jointure,” warned Sander. “The real impact of this is to cut off additional challenges and hopefully allow Provco to come in with their own application under the new ordinance or pursue their validity challenge.”
Supervisor Kyle Davis, in voting against the ordinance, argued that the ordinance gives developers exactly what they’re looking for. “The OR is mostly on the bypass. I think we’re giving too many pumps and too much acreage. And I think we should have considered moving it to light industrial or office light industrial. Make it unattractive and put it somewhere else and not on the bypass. Putting it along the bypass just makes it more attractive to everyone.”
The problem with changing the zoning district, responded township lawyer Jerry Schenkman, is it doesn’t address the validity challenge filed by Provco.
“If we ignore that zone they’ll pursue their challenge and likely be able to build there anyway,” he said. “This is a way to keep it as restrictive as possible and limiting it to that lot and maybe one or two others. If you remove that, they’re going to get to build anyway.”
Supervisor John Mack agreed with Davis, adding his concern regarding the process.
“As far as when someone makes an application for this, and it will be Wawa, let’s not kid ourselves, they’re going to go first not to the board of supervisors to approve or not to approve, they’re going to go to the zoning hearing board for a special exception. And when they go before the zoning hearing board they are going to ask for 18 pumps, a drive-thru and LED lighting along the bypass. They are going to ask for all of this stuff and they’re going to get it and that’s my concern.”
Sander again stressed that if the curative amendment is not enacted, “the ordinance will remain subject to challenge by not only Provco, but anyone else who wants to come into the jointure and challenge the validity of the zoning ordinance. Adopting the ordinance will head off challenges, except Provco’s. Not allowing the ordinance would allow additional challenges to be filed in addition to Provco’s.”
Chairman Calabro said the long standing argument “that we’re going to be Street Road and Route One is not going to happen” noting that there aren’t that many parcels of buildable land available along the bypass that can meet the ordinance requirements. “Plus one of the intersecting streets has to be a major thoroughfare and it can’t abut a residential area, which makes it that much harder.”
The Newtown Township Planning Commission, which recommended approval of the E30 amendment, has spent the better part of the past year crafting the amendment.
“Our goal was to come up with our own plan. We wanted to design one that we thought was right for the township irrespective of what Provco was proposing,” said planner Joel Raab.
Planner Kierstyn Zolfo agreed. “When they submitted their dream version of this ordinance, they wanted a pony and they wanted rainbows and they wanted spot zoning,” she said. “I can tell you what we ended up recommending to the supervisors is what we thought was best for the township and is not bending over backward for Provco.”
Among the biggest changes from what Provco originally proposed is that it won’t be a use by right, said planner Mary Donaldson. “It’s a use by special exception. You can’t just do it. You have to go through the zoning hearing board and through us and the board of supervisors. It adds that extra layer of review.”
Since 2019, the proposed ordinance has gone through numerous reviews and revisions by planners and elected supervisors in all three municipalities. Upper Makefield and Wrightstown gave their approval to the amendment earlier this month. All three municipalities held separate public hearings this fall before taking a final vote on the amendment.
It remains to be seen whether Provco submits plans for a special exception under the new, more restrictive ordinance or pursues its validity challenge.
“Provco filed its substantive validity challenge prior to the declaration of a municipal curative amendment, which means if Provco wins its case before the zoning hearing board it would be entitled to develop its convenience store/gas station based on its plans, its number of pumps, its square footage, its number of parking spaces, its signage, its lighting, its buffering,” said Sander.
“The reason why we reached out to Provco in the first place is to try to bring Provco under the new ordinance, drop their validity challenge, but still, for their purposes, do generally what they want to do out there (on the bypass),” he said in August when the board voted against its solicitor’s advice to advertise the amendment without any additional input from Provco. “If Provco pursues a substantive validity challenge that’s going to be in the hands of the zoning hearing board. And based on current law regarding similar uses in Plumstead Township and Hatboro the court decisions are not favorable to us.”
Sander explained that the jointure’s ordinance does not provide a combination convenience store/gas station use “that two Courts of Common Pleas have said is a required use to be provided for and that ordinances that don’t have that are unconstitutionally exclusionary,” continued Sander. “The bottom line is that Provco filed its challenge before the municipal cure and therefore that’s out there, that is pending. They have put it on hold in hopes that we could negotiate ordinance provisions that will allow them to be able to do what they want to do without much variance requirements needed or additional relief.”